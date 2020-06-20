Meghan Markle feels 'determined to join politics after leaving the UK': report

Meghan Markle feels passionate to join politics and assume her role as an influential leader, after leaving the UK, a report published in The Mirror claimed.

According to Meghan's close friend, the Duchess of Sussex had a "gnawing urgency" to leave the UK and now wants to be at the "forefront" of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Meghan said her work as a leader is more important than ever right now and that she’s been speaking with Oprah and other community leaders on how she can be part of the solution," the source revealed to Daily Mail.

"Meghan feels like her mission goes far beyond acting. She said she wants to use her voice for change and hasn’t ruled out a career in politics."

The insider went on to add that the Duchess believes she was "destined" to fight against racism.

Meanwhile, other reports claim that Meghan has 'distanced herself' from best friend Jessica Mulroney, after her white privilege scandal drew immense flak and censure.

Mulroney was slammed for her tone-deaf remarks towards influencer Sasha Exeter after which her friendship with the former royal came under the radar.

Meghan is said to be "absolutely mortified" after her best friend Jessica Mulroney threatened to sue a black influencer and can "no longer be associated with her," it was reported.