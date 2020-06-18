UK minister thinks 'taking the knee' came from 'Game Of Thrones'

UK's foreign minister Dominic Raab's comments that "taking the knee" seems to have come from "Game Of Thrones" has drawn criticism from the supporters of Black Lives Movement.

Social media users and activists have slammed the minister for his controversial remarks that "taking the knee” felt like a symbol of subjugation and subordination.

The death of George Floyd in US, after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes has sparked protests around the world, with many demonstrators kneeling in streets and squares to protest against racism.

The position was first taken by National Football League player Colin Kaepernick during the playing of the U.S. national anthem to call attention to racial injustice, and has been adopted by many sports players since.

Raab, asked if he would adopt the position during a TalkRadio interview on Thursday, said he understood the sense of frustration and restlessness driving the Black Lives Matter movement.

He added: “I’ve got to say on this ‘taking the knee’ thing, which I don’t know, maybe it’s got a broader history but it seems to be taken from the Game of Thrones.

“It feels to me like a symbol of subjugation and subordination rather than one of liberation and emancipation. But I understand people feel differently about it so it’s a matter of personal choice.”