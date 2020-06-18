Kangana Ranaut touches upon Sushant Singh Rajput’s struggles in Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut touched upon Sushant Singh Rajput’s feelings prior to death, and how their common acquaintances recall the actor stressing out about work constantly.

During an interview with Pinkvilla Kangana spoke about the anxiousness plaguing Shushant Singh and was quoted saying, “Sushant and I had never interacted – at least I don’t remember it particularly – but we had many close friends like Sandip Ssingh and Kamal Jain. There were many people who were so close to Sushant. I pretty much knew what was going on in his life because they were very fond of him and very close to him.”

Recalling a previous conversation with one of Sushant’s friends, the actor claimed, “Kamal ji told me that he had spoken with Sushant last Monday and he was very disturbed. He mentioned that he had never spoken like that before. He had told Kamal Ji: ‘Make a big film with me yaar. I’ve given Chhicchore, I’ve given a hit film but I still don’t have any big films. I don’t’ have the work I want.’ Kamal Ji assured him to do something together once the lockdown is lifted. They were supposed to meet on Thursday, but then this happened. So, clearly, he was anxious about work and he was anxious about the way people have cornered him.”

She also added how in the start of the career she was under the impression that Sushant had a number of big label films under his belt, however, due to a myriad of issues, none of them materialized in the manner that he had hoped and thus had to forgo them.

“When I started out, I had known how Sushant had a contract with a very big production house. He was the first choice for Ram-Leela and he was the first choice for Bajirao Mastani. He could not work on those films, which went on to become very big hits.

“Then of course, he had a certain attitude, he didn’t like sucking up to people. Also, he was very vulnerable. In every interview, he mentioned that he didn’t know how to express himself. And that even as a kid whenever he went out and saw people looking at him, he didn’t know what they were thinking about him, so he became very studious. Same is with this industry. What gets mean and unfair is that in his last few posts he was literally begging people to watch his film.”

This is not the first time Kangana has come out about the matter, in fact her previous video on the same matter was a slamming success, not only did Kangana accuse Bollywood top dogs of isolating Sushant, she claimed he never got due credit for his work.