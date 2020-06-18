Kangana Ranaut’s team claps back saying Sushant Singh video was not a PR stunt

Kangana Ranaut’s team reveals Sushant Singh video was not PR stunt for followers

Kangana Ranaut recently made headlines after floating claims surfaced accusing her of producing a video on the death of Sushant Singh for mere publicity.

Soon enough, on Twitter her team clapped back against the allegations claiming, “If Ms Ranaut’s focus was on gaining followers, all she had to do was make an account for herself, she chooses not to be on social media, she is arguably the most successful actress & can enjoy huge following. Even ‘not so successful people on Instagram’ boast of millions of followers, so stop peddling your PR agenda.”

For the unversed, the issue arose over Kangana’s fiery video, bashing Bollywood gatekeepers for being the reason the actor took his life.









