Kim Kardashian West inks an exclusive deal with Spotify for prison reform

Kim Kardashian West has reportedly signed an exclusive podcast deal with Spotify for a series in which the reality star will speak about her passion for criminal-justice reform.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' actress is believed to have put pen to paper on an exclusive agreement with streaming giant to host her own podcast, which will focus on her passion for prison reform and her work with the Innocence Project.

According to a report, Kim and Lori Rothschild Ansaldi will co-produce and co-host the show, with the aim to raise awareness for the charitable organisation, which works to exonerate individuals in the prison system who have been wrongly convicted.

Kim's podcast deal comes after she has been studying to become a lawyer, and has been funding campaigns to help free federal inmates serving life sentences for low-level drug offences.

The 39-year-old reality star previously said a legal career has been "in [her] soul for years", as she has always been interested in following in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian, who was best known for being part of O.J. Simpson's defence team.