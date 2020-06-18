Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pens soul-shattering letter in actor's memory

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide came as a shock to his family members and fans who just could not come to terms with the fact that the brilliant actor is no more.

Sushant's funeral was held on Monday, and while his family is mourning the loss, his sister penned a heartbreaking letter to pay tribute to him.

The actor's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kriti couldn't attend the funeral however she boarded the first flight she found to India to join her family.



In an elaborate Facebook post, Shweta said, "Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u."



"Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart. you will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more.... Whereever ur mera baby stay happy....stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally," Shweta added.



She requested Sushant's fans to choose love over hatred and show compassion to one another.

"All my dear ones.... I know it is testing time... but whenever there is choice.... choose love above hatred, choose kindness and compassion above anger and resentment choose selflessness above selfishness and forgive.... forgive yourself, forgive others and forgive everyone. Everybody is fighting their own battles.... be compassionate to yourself and be compassionate to others and everyone. Let not ur heart close everrrrrr, at any cost!!!!" she wrote.







