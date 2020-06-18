Sophie Wessex, royal family's 'secret weapon' hoping to fill void left by Meghan, Harry

Sophie Wessex has regained the spotlight she previously enjoyed, after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's departure from the royal family, as she is currently trying to fit in the Duke and Duchess's past roles.

The Countess of Wessex, who is married to the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, has proved to be "a royal key worker," Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty reveaeled.

"She is making a difference in a very understated, very ‘Sophie' way," he added.

Praising how the royal is quietly working towards various projects and charities, Peregrine Armstrong-Jones, of Bentley's Entertainment, told PEOPLE, "There’s no fanfare. These are private visits done in her own private time. When she leaves our kitchens, she generally then goes on to do more projects in different hospitals."

Sophie belonged to a middle-class family and became a royal after getting married to Prince Edward in 1999.

“She was brought up by her parents and there was going to be no free ride in her family,” a friend said. “She wasn’t born to be the eldest daughter of a duke and duchess and find a marvelous marriage and polish her tiaras.”

Not only this, she also enjoys a close bond with the Queen, who regularly asks her to join her for church at Sandringham. "They are very close," a royal source told PEOPLE. Sophie "is very family orientated, and the Queen appreciates that."

She often goes on foreign trips and it is on those trips where she actually shines, "She has a simple connection with people when she meets patients and families," a former staffer revealed. "I think of it as scattering magic dust."