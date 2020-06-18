Meghan Markle, Jessica Mulroney friendship was in tatters even before racism scandal

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney came under fire after her 'tone-deaf' remarks about white privilege surfaced.

According to a report by Page Six, the Duchess's bond with Jessica was already on the rocks, even before the racism controversy took place.

As revealed by sources, Meghan was distraught over the fact that that her friend was increasingly “benefiting” from her position as royal BFF and stylist.

The white privilege “row has really given Meghan the excuse she was waiting for to cut Jess off for good,” a source claimed.

After Jessica gained fame from attending the royal wedding, she bagged TV gigs on Good Morning America and her own reality show, I Do, Redo.

She was sacked from both the shows after her controversial statements against lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter got public.

Jessica has since then wound up in a “flood of tears” after losing her morning show spot, a TV source said.

“I don’t know what the tipping point was, but Jess has been on the outs for some time,” said another source. “Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?”

Jessica is also one of Archie's godparents which will make matters messier between the two ladies.

It was revealed earlier that Jessica got involved in a heated argument with Sasha Exeter who said Jessica “took offense” to a “generic call to action” she made, asking white influencers to use their platforms to address racial inequality.

This resulted in Jessica privately messaging her and threatening to sue her.

Referring to Meghan, Jessica posted a message on Instagram saying: “I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and center.”

She apologised saying that she intends to take a break from social media, “I plan to use this time to reflect, learn and listen.”