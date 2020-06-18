Kourtney Kardashian shares stunning selfie, continues documenting family road trip

Kourtney Kardashian has shared stunning selfie as she continued documenting her family road trip.

The reality star posted a stunning selfie while on the road during her vacation with her three children: Mason, 10, Penelope, seven and Reign, five.

The 41-year-old donned a black Carhartt beanie long with thick coat, puckering her lips which had shiny pink gloss on them as she captioned the image: 'another day, another adventure...'



She made some waves when eagle-eyed fans realized a flannel she wore belonged to ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.



This comes just days after she posted a photo of her cuddling a lamb on her trip to Wyoming on Sunday which has since caused some major buzz among the reality star's fans who have noticed Kourtney's flannel shirt looks very familiar.



Internet sleuths identified the shirt as belonging to Kourtney's ex-boyfriend Scott, who she shares three children with.



While it's not unusual for Scott to join Kourtney and their kids on trips away, fans of the pair are going wild with speculation they may be getting back together.