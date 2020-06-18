close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
June 18, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly says he's in love, makes relationship with Megan Fox official

Thu, Jun 18, 2020
Machine Gun Kelly says he's in love, makes relationship with Megan Fox official

Machine Gun Kelly came forth publicly confessing about his feelings for Megan Fox, making fans gush over the two. 

The Bad Things musician made his relatonship official  after uploading a video showcasing him relishing on a picnic  with Fox. 

In the clip, the duo can be seen sitting on a blanket covered with roses and enjoying sushi as the sun sets on Los Angeles.

“In love,” he wrote over the video.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are rumoured to be dating each other since quite a while now. 

The duo's frequent outings together have further fueled their romance buzz. Earlier this week, they were spotted together exiting a bar and sharing a passionate kiss while holding hands. 

Megan had recently split with her husband Brian Austin Green and the former couple is headed towards divorce. 

They share three children together and had been married for almost 10 years. 

