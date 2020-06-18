Danny Masterson charged with raping three women

Actor Danny Masterson has been charged with three counts of rape involving incidents between 2001 and 2003, Los Angeles prosecutors said Wednesday.



The 44-year-old star of That ‘70s Show is accused of attacking the alleged victims in separate incidents, according to the attorney.

The actor has been charged with three counts of rape by force or fear. An arraignment hearing is set for September, prosecutors said.

He is alleged to have raped a 23-year-old woman in 2001, according to prosecutors.

Masterson is also accused of attacking a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 as well as raping a 23-year-old he had invited to his Hollywood Hills home between October and December that year.

When sexual assault allegations against the actor were first raised in 2017, his representative denied them and suggested they were motivated by the producer of an anti-Scientology television series.