Keanu Reeves will talk to a fan over Zoom for money

Jon Wick actor Keanu Reeves will talk to one lucky fan over Zoom next month.

Story is that the "Speed" star is raising funds for a children's cancer charity and he plans to auction off a Zoom date with the winner.

According to a report, the highest bigger will get the chance to meet the "John Wick" star virtually.

The report said that the lucky person will win 15 minutes of one to one time with the actor next month.

Description of "15 Minutes of Fame With Keanu Reeves" read: Bill & Ted. Speed. The Matrix. John Wick. You know him. You love him.

"This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home!

"Get your questions ready and spend 15 minutes with actor, director, producer and musician, Keanu Reeves,"