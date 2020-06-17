Nick Jonas makes Priyanka Chopra face the wall during their fights

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have their fair share of bumps on the road

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas appear to be the epitome of a perfect couple, but there is more to them than what meets the eye.

Much like every couple, this Hollywood-Bollywood duo too has its fair share of bumps on the road but their ways of dealing with arguments is quite amusing but still logical.

During an earlier interview while she was promoting her film The Sky is Pink, the actor shed light on the many arguments that she and husband Nick have with each other and how he deals with her anger.

“My accent changes so often, it’s hard for me to keep up with it. So apparently – and this is an observation my husband has made – when I get angry, my accent becomes so Indian that he can’t understand.”

“Whenever we start arguing, he physically changes my direction and he says that talk to the wall and when you’re willing to have a conversation then I’ll move you back,” she said.

In an earlier interview this year with Tatler, Priyanka revealed more details about her marriage how they manage work with their personal lives by having rules in place to make frequent meetings possible amid hectic schedules.

“We don’t go more than two/three weeks without seeing each other. That’s a rule,” she said.

“It’s too hard otherwise, and you’ve got to work on the relationship to prioritize it,” she added.