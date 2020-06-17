Kate Middleton becomes a teacher for UK kids as she starts discussion on kindness

Kate Middleton also had a conversation with kids attending the Waterloo Primary Academy in Blackpool

Kate Middleton is all set to instill lessons of kindness amongst children as she leads a school assembly.

The Duchess of Cambridge has touched on the very significant topic of mental health during an online assembly at the Oak National Academy website.

The pre-recorded message for the children by the duchess will be released tomorrow, which is along the lines of a lesson plan on the online platform with the name ‘Spread a Little Kindness.’

"Talking to someone, whether it’s a friend, family member, or teacher, is something you can do to make yourself feel that little bit better,” Kate will say as she addresses the children.

"And you can also play your part in helping others to feel better too, whether offering a friendly ear, or helping someone in need. Small acts of kindness can go such a long way.”

"But as we help others, we mustn’t forget to nurture ourselves, by taking the time to focus on the things that make us feel happy too."

The academy’s principal Matt Hood had also said: “We’re thrilled that The Duchess of Cambridge was able to lead this week’s assembly on acts of kindness.”

"Being kind and considerate is a vital lesson for children at any time, but especially so in the current pandemic. We must encourage young people to talk about their feelings and to know that it’s normal to feel a bit anxious or upset right now.”

Speaking about the duchess’s lockdown photo project Hold Still, Hood said: "The Duchess’s Hold Still competition is a fantastic way to get children engaging with their mental well-being as they think about what kindness means to them and how they can show it towards others."

The royal also had a conversation with kids attending the Waterloo Primary Academy in Blackpool, whose parents are on the frontlines of the coronavirus.