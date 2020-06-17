close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
June 17, 2020

Sushant Singh's death: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor face legal trouble

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 17, 2020

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death wreaked havoc in the industry with fans and many insiders calling out the widespread toxic culture.

After facing the wrath of many for allegedly bullying the late actor, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor have legal trouble knocking on their door as well.

According to ANI, eight members of the Bollywood fraternity were sued by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

In the registered complaint, the advocate claimed: “In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step.”

Responding to the case, Ekta Kapoor turned to her social media and said: “Thanku for the case for not casting sushi....when Actually I LAUNCHED HIM. I’m beyond upset at how convoluted theories can b! [email protected] family n frns mourn in peace! Truth [email protected] CANNOT BELIEVE THIS!!!!!”

View this post on Instagram

Thanku for the case for not casting sushi....when Actually I LAUNCHED HIM. I’m beyond upset at how convoluted theories can b! [email protected] family n frns mourn in peace! Truth [email protected]evail. CANNOT BELIEVE THIS!!!!! credit: @jagranenglishnews... A police case has been filed against eight people including Bollywood directors @karanjohar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and @ektarkapoor along with actor @beingsalmankhan in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday . "In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step," Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha was quoted as saying . . . #sushantsinghrajput #sushantsinghrajputdeath #sushantsinghrajpurrip #jagranenglish #instawithjagranenglish #ripsushantsinghrajputsir #ripsushant #ripsushantsinghrajput #ripsushantsinghrajput #ripsushantsinghrajput #ripsushantsinghrajput #sushantnomore #salmankhan #salmankhanfans #salmankhanswag #salmankhanmerijaan #salmankhanfilms #salman #salmankhanfanclub #salmankhanfc #karanjohar #karanjoharfilm #karanjoharupdates #karanjoharfan

A post shared by Erk️rek (@ektarkapoor) on



Latest News

More From Bollywood