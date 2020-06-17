Sushant Singh's death: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor face legal trouble

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death wreaked havoc in the industry with fans and many insiders calling out the widespread toxic culture.

After facing the wrath of many for allegedly bullying the late actor, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor have legal trouble knocking on their door as well.

According to ANI, eight members of the Bollywood fraternity were sued by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

In the registered complaint, the advocate claimed: “In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step.”

Responding to the case, Ekta Kapoor turned to her social media and said: “Thanku for the case for not casting sushi....when Actually I LAUNCHED HIM. I’m beyond upset at how convoluted theories can b! [email protected] family n frns mourn in peace! Truth [email protected] CANNOT BELIEVE THIS!!!!!”







