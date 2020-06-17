After Abhinav Kashyap, late actress Jiah Khan’s mother makes shocking allegations against Salman Khan

Two days after filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap accused Salman Khan and his family of ‘sabotaging’ his career, late Bollywood actress Jiah Khan’s mother has made some serious allegations against the Dabangg actor.



Actress Jiah Khan had reportedly committed suicide in 2013 and her boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi was accused of abetting her suicide.

Following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Jiah’s mother Rabia Amin, in a video message, opened up as how Bollywood bullies newcomers, saying that Bollywood has to stop it.

Rabia also recalled an incident when she was called by CBI officer, who was investigating her daughter Jiah’s case, saying she arrived Mumbai from London where the officer informed her that he had received calls from superstar Salman Khan requesting him not to ‘harass’, ‘investigate’ and ‘don’t touch’ Sooraj as he has invested a lot of money.

Rabia went on to say she had also raised the issue with higher CBI officials as well.