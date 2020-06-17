Emma Watson Joins French luxury group Kering

Actress Emma Watson, famed for playing Hermione in the Harry Potter film series, is set to join the board of French luxury group Kering.

The group, behind top fashion brands like Italy's Gucci, said that Watson would chair the board's sustainability committee, which is focused on environmental matters — a growing concern for many young luxury shoppers companies want to court.

Watson, 30, is also known as a champion of women's rights and is a United Nations Women Goodwill Ambassador.

Kering said that shareholders had also approved the appointment of former Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam.

