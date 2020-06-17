Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Kourtney send love to Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi

US reality TV stars Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian extended love to Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi after the makeup mogul shared a sweet photo of herself with daughter.



Kylie while sharing endearing photo on Instagram wrote, “I love this little baby so much i want to burst.. sometimes i just look at her and cry knowing she will never be this small ever again. who knew something so little could take up most of your heart.”

Commenting on the dazzling picture, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney dropped lovable comments.



Khloe commented with four heart emojis, “Amen kyles!!! She’s the best! You’re the best! Being a mommy is the most magical experience EVER!”.

Kim said, “She is so lucky to have u as her mommy.”

The adorable picture, taken for Vogue Czechoslovakia, has garnered millions of hearts within no time.