Prince Charles still feeling 'COVID-19 effects': 'I lost the sense of taste, smell'

Prince Charles was diagnosed with coronavirus in March this year, and having fully recovered, is now sharing his battle with the novel disease.

During his first outing in month, the Prince of Wales revealed he is still experiencing the effects of the disease, weeks after his recovery.

The future king of England visited Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with his wife, Duchess Camilla on Tuesday.

“It’s been a marvelous opportunity just to have a chance of seeing people who have been doing so much, literally on the frontline, and having to endure an awful lot of stress and strain in their wonderful way,” Charles said. “How they do it, I don’t know.”

The royal, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus three months ago, added: “The great thing they’re all saying is that it’s brought different departments together in a way that hadn’t always happened before. There’s been a great deal of marvelous cooperation.”

In April, Charles first spoke out about his battle with COVID-19 in video shared to the Clarence House Instagram in April.

“Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus — luckily with relatively mild symptoms — I now find myself on the other side of the illness but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” he said at the time. “

At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness.”

In June, he shared during an interview with Sky News, “I was lucky, in my case, and got away with it quite lightly. I’ve had it and can still understand what other people are going through.”