Padma Lakshmi reveals she has always educated daughter about racism

Padma Lakshmi came forth sharing that she always has discourse about racism with her 10-year-old daughter.



The actress told Page Six, “This is a subject that we have talked about all through her childhood.

"She’s a biracial child, she’s also someone who’s travelled extensively with me, not only domestically but internationally so she’s very aware of these issues of inequality, also because of my work with the ACLU, I’ve been able to take her to rallies and things like that."

“I try to expose her to as much in an age appropriate way, it’s not always a perfect science. I think it’s better to do it with children in small doses all through their lives rather than, ‘OK we have to hurry and bring them up to speed,'" the TV personality added.

The Top Chef star said that she’s looking forward to the end of the school year, calling homeschooling, “the bane of my existence.”

“I will be celebrating harder than my daughter when school finishes,” she said with a laugh.

“It’s really hard, I majored in theater and American literature in college so I thought if entertainment hadn’t of worked out I’d be a teacher, I love kids but this period with Krishna and online schooling has relieved me of that misconception. Now I have a whole new respect for teachers’ emotional fortitude and patience," the actress added.