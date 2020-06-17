Meghan Markle, Prince Harry push launch of Archewell foundation to 2021?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were supposed to launch their non-profit organisation Archewell officially this year.

However, as reported by Telegraph, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be taking some time off and have delayed the launch to 2021.

According to sources, Meghan and Harry are working towards the Black Lives Matter movement and will be engaged with the cause for some time.

In addition, the former royals will also be working on projects related to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the duo never announced a date for the launch of Archewell, a source revealed to the outlet that they planned to launch "when the time (was) right".

An insider further told Telegraph, "What’s absolutely clear is that they want to get it right and there’s no point in rushing. They are settling into a new life, a new era. This is about getting it right and making sure they are able to make the difference they want to make."

Earlier, Meghan had talked about racial inequality while addressing the graduating class of her former high school.

"I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing, because George Floyd’s life mattered, and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered, and Philando Castile’s life mattered, and Tamir Rice’s life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know. Stephon Clarke, his life mattered," she had said in her virtual appearance.

