Prince William is keeping an eye on Prince Harry through Zoom calls

Prince William is playing the role of a protective elder brother by keeping tabs on Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift seems to be behind them as the two are keeping in touch during the pandemic.

As per the latest intel on the royals, William is playing the role of a protective elder brother by keeping tabs on Harry during this time of crisis, especially when the latter has already been reportedly having a tough time settling in his new life in LA.

According to a source cited by Daily Mail, the dad of three calls up his younger sibling as soon as his kids hit the hay.

"William finds Zoom a good, informal way of keeping in touch, and some would say 'tabs', on his younger brother,” the source said.

"There have been several zoom calls. It’s easy to set up and involves no awkward scheduling. After the children have gone to bed and supper with Kate. It has been only William and Harry. It is around lunchtime in LA,” added the insider.

"These calls are made from Anmer’s private sitting room. It’s not the room that Kate and William use for their public zoom sessions,” it was revealed further.

Last month, it was reported that the two brothers have let bygones be bygones and have gotten closer together ever since Harry and Meghan moved across the pond.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight: “There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone.”

“They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch,” she added.