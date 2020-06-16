Civilian injured in indiscriminate firing by Indian troops along LoC

A civilian was injured in indiscriminate firing by Indian troops along the Line of Control, a statement by the military's media wing said on Tuesday.

Babar Hussain is a resident of Mehtika village, said the Inter-Services Public Relations statement.

According to ISPR, the ceasefire violation occurred in Bagsar sector along the LoC, with Indian Army troops targeting civilian population.

Last week, on June 9, the Indian Army had resorted to unprovoked firing in Jandrot sector along the LoC which had left four civilians injured.

According to a statement by the Foreign Office, 26-year-old Nasreen Akhtar, 24-year-old Rabia, and two 7-year-old kids Momina and Munshi were critically injured in the Dera Sher Khan, Sandhara, and Bamroch villages.

The FO, a day later, summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register "a strong protest" against the ceasefire violations, said the statement.

"The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons," said the statement.

It added that in 2020 alone, India has committed 1,296 ceasefire violations which led to the martyrdom of seven civilians and injury to 98.