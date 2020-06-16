Prince Harry and Meghan made Canadian taxpayers cover their $50,000 security bill

Harry and Meghan cost Canadian taxpayers £30,000 in security after they fled the £11m mansion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s spendthrift ways have landed them in hot water previously over using British taxpayer’s money.

And it looks like the two have found trouble overseas as well as reports are now pointing their guns at the Sussex pair for making Canadian taxpayers cover up their hefty security bill while they were in the middle of cutting off ties with the royals.

Advocacy group Canadian Taxpayers Federation had disclosed the information about the former royals costing Canadian taxpayers £30,000 in security after they fled the £11m mansion.

“Documents obtained by the federation through an access to information request show that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) spent more than $50,000 on overtime and logistics costs to provide security for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after they briefly moved to Canada,” said the press release.

Earlier in February, Canada had announced that it would not pay for the couple’s security after their royal duties end officially.

The campaign group’s federal director, Aaron Wudrick added: “For months, the Trudeau government refused to even acknowledge Canadian taxpayers were on the hook for Harry and Meghan’s security costs.”

“Now we know the answer is 'yes' – to the tune of at least $50,000.”

According to the taxpayer advocate, the Mounties’ documents claim the total sum had been around $56,384 till January 22, 2020.

"Those totals do not include salaries or costs incurred after that date. The RCMP clearly expressed concern over the media scrutiny of those costs," It was revealed further.

Commanding Officer of RCMP's national division, and police colleagues, Bernadine Chapman in an email between her and the group had written: "Media is on this like a hot potato… so lots of coverage of the potential of the royals to spend half their time in Canada now as a couple.”

"We are having a greater conversation next week on the go forward on this. This has a potential to cost us huge!"

As per the taxpayer group, while "many Canadians were happy to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make their home in Canada", there were around "80,000 people who signed the Canadian Taxpayers Federation petition telling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to not use taxpayers’ money to cover bills for the rich and famous couple".

"The costs were piling up even as Trudeau refused to say whether or not Canadians were paying to protect the royal couple. The documents show the RCMP spent at least $56,384 from November 18, 2019, to January 19, 2020," it was added.

Wudrick went on to say: "More than $50,000 is nothing to sneeze at, especially when you consider the fact that this is taxpayers’ money covering bills for one of the most famous and wealthy couples in the world.

"Had the government not cut them off and had Meghan and Harry stayed in Canada, the bill could have easily turned into millions."