close
Tue Jun 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 16, 2020

Yasir Hussain lashes out at people for selling plasma to treat Covid-19 patients

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 16, 2020
Yasir Hussain lashes out at people for selling plasma to treat Covid-19 patients

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain lashed out at the people selling plasma to coronavirus patients for its treatment.

The Baandi actor turned to Instagram after reports surfaced that plasma mafia has been selling it to coronavirus patients in exchange for a hefty sum. He wrote on his Instagram story “Dunya ky kisi kafir ne plasma becha (Did any infidel in the world sell plasma)”.

Lekin Hamary Han Baqi Dunya Ko Kafir Kehny Waly Plasma Bech Rahy Han (But here people, who call the entire world infidel are selling plasma),” he further said.

He questioned: “Aisa kyon? (Why is it so?)”.

He also added, "Ya Allah rehem (May God have mercy on us)."

It may be noted here that plasma, collected from recovered coronavirus patients,  is being used in various countries as treatment for the infectious disease.

Latest News

More From Entertainment