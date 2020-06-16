Yasir Hussain lashes out at people for selling plasma to treat Covid-19 patients

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain lashed out at the people selling plasma to coronavirus patients for its treatment.



The Baandi actor turned to Instagram after reports surfaced that plasma mafia has been selling it to coronavirus patients in exchange for a hefty sum. He wrote on his Instagram story “Dunya ky kisi kafir ne plasma becha (Did any infidel in the world sell plasma)”.

“Lekin Hamary Han Baqi Dunya Ko Kafir Kehny Waly Plasma Bech Rahy Han (But here people, who call the entire world infidel are selling plasma),” he further said.

He questioned: “Aisa kyon? (Why is it so?)”.

He also added, "Ya Allah rehem (May God have mercy on us)."

It may be noted here that plasma, collected from recovered coronavirus patients, is being used in various countries as treatment for the infectious disease.