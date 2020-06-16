Deepika Padukone finds it heartening to see people open up on mental health struggles

Deepika Padukone joining the discourse has lauded Danish Sait for opening up about his mental health

Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has sparked a discussion about mental health all around Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone joining the discourse has lauded actor Danish Sait for opening up about his mental health struggles on his social media but warned him of revealing the name of the medication he had been on.

In a series of tweets, Danish wrote: “My 3rd year through therapy and anti depressants, I don’t sleep at night without taking my cipralex tablet. Depression doesn’t look like anything, it makes you feel like nothing from within. Hard to describe, harder to understand. Doctors / professionals have been my only hope.”

Responding to him, Deepika retweeted the tweets and said: “It is extremely heartening to see soo many of you coming out and sharing your experience with mental illness.”

“However,I would recommend not naming the medication you are on and/or the specifics of the dosage.Simply because: -it is not a one rule fits all. - the information could potentially be misused,” she added.

Earlier, she also used her social media to throw light on mental health, urging all those struggling to reach out for help.

“As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out,” she wrote.

“Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help. Remember, You are not alone, We are in this together. And most importantly, there is Hope,” she added.



