Tensions rise as Indian police harasses Pakistani diplomats in New Delhi

Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Tensions continue to brew between India and Pakistan after reports of Pakistani diplomats being harassed in New Delhi emerged, reported Geo News on Tuesday.

A heavy contingent of police officials surrounded the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi in an apparent attempt to harass the Pakistani diplomats.

The development came in the wake of Islamabad Police arresting two employees of the Indian High Commission on Monday for attempting to flee after running over a man and critically injuring him.

Eyewitnesses had said a BMW vehicle hit a pedestrian who was walking on the Embassy Road and attempted to flee.

The pedestrian was critically injured and shifted to a hospital for treatment. A huge crowd of people stopped the car and handed over the two men to Islamabad Police.

Eyewitnesses said the car was being driven irresponsibly and had gotten out of control due to overspeeding. The victim was walking on the footpath at the road when he was run over by the car.

The two officials had later been released due to their diplomatic status. Islamabad police said both Indian High Commission officials were released due to their diplomatic immunity and had been handed over in the presence of Pakistani ministry's officials.

Resolution submitted in Punjab Assembly

Earlier today a resolution was submitted in the Punjab Assembly over the harassment of the Pakistani diplomatic staff in New Delhi.

The resolution, submitted by PML-N’s Komal Sameera, stated that plain-clothed people harassed Pakistani diplomats in New Delhi.

“Three members of the staff were stopped and harassed. India is continually violating international rules. The Indian High Commission staff should be immediately expelled,” it said.

It further said that the Pakistani staff in India should be recalled at once.