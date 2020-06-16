Sanjay Dutt pens endearing note for his wife, kids stranded away from home

Sanjay Dutt pens endearing note for his wife, kids amid COVID-19

Sanjay Dutt’s wife and kids have spent the majority of the quarantine period in isolation out in Dubai and it seems this distance has appeared to have gotten harder to handle for the actor as the days go on.

In an effort to commemorate his loved ones Dutt shared a picture of them all on Instagram with the sweetest caption. It read, “I miss them so much. To everyone who is with their families right now, cherish them!”

His wife Maanayata was quick to respond to this adorable display of affection with a collection of heart emojis.

This is not the first time the actor has opened up about how this distance with his family has affected him, as he previously spoke to the Times of India claiming, “In the past, I have spent periods of my life in a lockdown. Back then and even now, the one thought that stays with me is the way I miss my family.”

“For me, they are everything. Thanks to technology, I can see and talk to them multiple times in a day, and yet, I miss them terribly. These times teach you about the fragility of life, and the value of moments spent with your loved ones. We should count our blessings, and never take them for granted.”

He had concluded by saying, “Although I have them virtually with me, there is a difference. As a father and husband, I am worried about their safety, even though I know that they are fine.”