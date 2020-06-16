'Scarlett Johansson took the center while Deepika became a prop': Vogue gets blasted

As the Black Lives Matter movement stirs discussion around racism all across the globe, many fashion bigwigs are getting called out over their discriminatory behavior.

Vogue too has been getting ample flak over its lack of representation from the Black community on its covers and now fashion watchdog Diet Prada is accusing the publication of using people of colour as props.

The post discussed the April 2019 issue where white women including Scarlett Johansson were given the spotlight while women of colour like Bollywood star Deepika Padukone were pushed to the side as mere props.

“In celebration of global talent, the issue championed “the new center, which is everywhere and nowhere at once.””

“Despite Vogue’s intentions, it was glaringly obvious that in this new center, white women were still at its center. Actresses of colour like Adesua Etomi and Deepika Padukone were pushed to the side, serving more as props for white actresses like Scarlett Johansson and Vanessa Kirby,” the post read.