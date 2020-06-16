Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had penned heartfett words for him

Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had a sweet birthday wish for him

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who reportedly committed suicide, was rumoured to be dating Rhea Chakraborty and the actress had a sweet wish for her boyfriend on his birthday recently.



Rhea, who was spotted outside the hospital after reports of Sushant’s death, had shared loved-up photos with beau and had showered love on him on his birthday in January.

Sharing the endearing photos on January 21, 200, the Bank Chor actress had captioned it, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful ”supermassive black hole“ that is known to mankind!”

She further wrote, “Shine on you crazy diamond @sushantsinghrajput #boywithagoldenheart #rheality.”

Although the two lovebirds had never made their romance public, fans were convinced that there was quite possibly something brewing between the two.