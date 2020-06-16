Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to play tennis with Sania Mirza

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, wanted to play tennis with Sania Mirza one day.



This was revealed by Sania Mirza in her tweet shortly after the sad demise of Sushant.

She turned to Twitter and wrote with a broken heart. “Sushant (Broken heart) you said we would play tennis together one day ..”

Sania further revealed that Sushant was so full of life and laughs and spreading smiles everywhere he went.

“You were so full of life and laughs.. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn’t even know you were hurting this bad.”

She went on to say “world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend.”

Sushant’s body was found hanging at his Bandra residence on Sunday.

According to his autopsy report, the MS Dhoni actor, who was suffering from depression for past six months, committed suicide.