Liza Minnelli says report on helping Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is 'complete fabrication'

Liza Minnelli says report on helping Harry and Meghan is 'complete fabrication'

Liza Minnelli came forth dismissing an earlier report published by The Sun, which claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seeking help from Princess Diana's friend on dealing with the paparazzi.

Sharing a link to the article on her official Facebook page on Sunday, Minnelli wrote, "While I wish them well, I have never met Prince Harry and Meghan. Any statement to the contrary is a complete fabrication."

British tabloid The Sun is one of four tabloids that Harry and Meghan publicly cut ties with in April.

They said there would be "no corroboration and zero engagement" with The Sun, The Daily Mail, The Mirror and The Express.



Although Minnelli revealed she has never met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, she admitted to having a close bond with Princess Diana.

"I was lucky enough to count Princess Di as a friend," Minnelli told Hello! magazine.

"I was first introduced to her when she came backstage after a concert I did in London. Then we'd bump into each other at premieres or events where she'd be the guest of honour. We'd fall into conversation then we'd meet for tea," Minnelli said. "My instinct was to protect her. We talked about everything under the sun. She loved music."

Earlier, The Sun reported that Harry has been offered helped by Minnelli upon his LA move which was quite challenging for him.

A source spilled to the outlet, saying: “Harry has found the transition from the UK to LA very challenging at times, and lockdown hasn’t helped him establish himself yet.”

“Liza reached out because she was close to Diana and offered her support. She’s been dealing with paparazzi for years, and knows the fame game. Obviously, Meghan comes from a theatrical background too, so it’s been great for the three of them,” the insider added.