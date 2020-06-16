Tiffany Haddish exposes the horrifying reality of living in US as a person of colour

Tiffany Haddish has come forth shedding light on what is like to live in the US as a black person.

While attending a Black Lives Matter protest, Haddish told CNN, "I can't even drive to Beverly Hills without getting pulled over - and I got a Tesla."

"I shouldn't be afraid when I see those lights come on behind me, right? I shouldn't feel like, is this gonna be the last day that I'm on earth? I shouldn't feel like it's dangerous to be born the way I was born," the comedian added.

She went on to share, "There's certain people in my family, if they walk out the door, they might not come back. I try to laugh and figure out a way to make it funny ... It's really hard. I got PTSD watching my friends being killed by the police. It's scary, you shouldn't be scared to be in America."

"It's supposed to be the land of the free, the home of the brave and you're supposed to be able to have a pursuit of happiness. We're just trying to pursue that you don't get killed today," added Haddish, who wore a shirt with the words "Fed Up" on it.

According to a video posted by Variety, Haddish said, "I want the people to be empowered. I want power for the people. I want the people to be able to help create laws that can protect us and I want us to be able to prosper and have success and our children to be healthy."

"I just want the best for all of us and I feel like we all want that, but then there's some other people that just want the best for themselves, and you know what, that's cool, take care of you, but don't try and hurt somebody else in the process," she added.