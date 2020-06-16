Meghan Markle slapped with ‘fame addict’ label in new royals book

Meghan Markle has been touted as 'fame addict' in a new book penned by Lady Colin Campbell titled Meghan and Harry: The Real Story.

The book sees Meghan in the same light, as many Brits have perceived her to be, with an aim to bring to the forefront the Duchess's inside experience with royals.

According to Lady Campbell, Meghan wants to run for president of the US someday and “England doesn’t do it for her.” She described her as “an operator… a fame addict”… who’s “had a series of men.”

As penned by the Britannia’s Jamaica-born in page 261 of her book, “Meghan’s whole life is an act.” Harry? “was desperate to meet someone”… “he’s not the swiftest”… “he’s a prop” and “pathetic.”

A report in Page Six, Lady Campbell revealed she knows all the scandals and has survived through some herself. “I know the lot. The royals. The courtiers. They’re friends. I’ve attended their parties. Been to their homes. And I’ve taken care to be positive and even handed, although Meghan’s thrown the whole British family under the bus.”

She went on to describe Meghan as, “This person is no more suited to royal life than Angelina Jolie would be to competitive boxing. She has inflated herself beyond natural entitlement. Since she always wanted to be a star, she has this propensity for exaggeration.

“As for Harry, he should have been instructive. This nonsense that she didn’t at first know so much about him… I mean, please. She’d looked him up in books. And she pats him like, ‘good boy.’ She even answers for him," she added.

Campbell also revealed that Mrs. Harry had planned on banking on financial deals for herself from the beginning. “She went into the marriage intending to embark on commercial enterprises. That’s something forbidden to the royals.”