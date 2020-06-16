'Jurassic World: Dominion' to resume shooting in July

The coronavirus outbreak shut down movie theatres worldwide in mid-March and brought production of films to a halt. Due to the pandemic the film sets have been quiet as cast and crew members were sent home to live in lockdown.



There are encouraging signs of production starting back up again – such as with the 'Avatar' team, who, thanks to New Zealand's success in battling Covid-19, is now back in action – and it looks like Jurassic 'World: Dominion' will be the first major film to resume work in the UK.

At least, that's the plan for Universal and filmmakers such as director Colin Trevorrow, who are targeting the second week of July as the start date for the cameras to start rolling again.

As per reports, the studio seems to spend a huge amount on safety protocols, including testing for the virus, cleaning protocols, medical teams and covid-training for everyone involved.

The company has reportedly been working with the British Film Council and the American filmmaking unions to make sure the production meets safety standards, but the protocols have gone beyond the original recommendations.

Actors such as Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are heading to London soon, as they'll have to go into quarantine for two weeks before going back to work.