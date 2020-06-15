Release date of James Bond movie 'No Time To Die' changed

The release date of upcoming James Bond film has been changed once again.

"No Time To Die" was initially scheduled to release on April 10 before the coronavirus pandemic caused worldwide postponements, disruptions and cancellations.

The film's release date was changed to November 25 in March as several countries went into lockdown due to the fears of COVID-19.

The highly anticipated movie starring Daniel Craig in his final appearance as British secret agent 007 has now been moved to November 20.

The announcement was made by the official James Bond Twitter account.



