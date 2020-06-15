Prince Andrew continues to be uncooperative with the law regarding the Epstein case

Prince Andrew has been dodging requests to aid in the Jeffrey Epstein investigations since the beginning and recently the Department of Justice bypassed Buckingham Palace and filed a request with the Home Office in the United Kingdom to effectively ask for his cooperation.

According to a report by The Sunday Times, a source claims that the prince will be unlikely to offer support without some sort of "an olive branch.”

The source further went on to say, "I don't think [Andrew] regrets the intention behind the interview, which was to clear the air for his family, the royal family and the institution."

However, "the fact he was unable to appropriately or sufficiently convey his sympathy for the victims of Epstein, is of course a source of regret."

Even though the Prince’s legal team issued a statement claiming, "Legal discussions with the Department of Justice are subject to strict confidentiality rules, as set out in their own guidelines.”

The Department of Justice released their very own, stating, "Today, Prince Andrew yet again sought to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate with an ongoing federal criminal investigation into sex trafficking and related offenses committed by Jeffrey Epstein and his associates."

It concluded by saying, "If Prince Andrew is, in fact, serious about cooperating with the ongoing federal investigation, our doors remain open, and we await word of when we should expect him."