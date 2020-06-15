Vanessa Bryant blocks Kobe’s fan accounts to help herself heal

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of former NBA player Kobe Bryant just recently came out about her decision to block all of Kobe’s fan accounts in order to heal from the untimely death of both her husband and daughter.

The mother of three has revealed that the death of her former NBA husband is something she has yet to work through, and by seeing numerous photos of her loved ones on the internet, she is unable to heal herself.

Vanessa revealed the news on her Instagram stories, claiming, "Thx so much for all the (love). @nataliabryant and I have unfortunately had to block fan pages because it's been really hard to go online and constantly see pics of our beloved Gigi and Kobe under every single square of our explore pages."

While her account was previously public to all, she has now privatized the photo-sharing app completely. "We (love) you all but please understand that we had to do this for our own healing not because we don't appreciate your (love).” She also touched upon how blocking the numerous fan pages has "helped change the algorithm” in a way.



