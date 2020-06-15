IHC dismisses plea to reopen private schools during pandemic

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday turned down the plea to reopen private schools, saying that it was not the job of the courts to intervene in matters of the executive.

The IHC, under Chief Justice Athar Minullah, was hearing a petition related to the reopening of schools. The applicant’s lawyer, in his arguments, said that people's jobs related to private schools were in jeopardy due to schools being closed.

Lamenting about the government's decision to order the closure of schools, the petitioner's lawyer argued that the policy was violating the basic rights of the public. At this, the IHC judge remarked that the coronavirus is a challenge for the entire country.

“Why do you want schools to reopen? This is the work of the executive, not of the courts, the court cannot interfere in the work of the executive,” remarked the CJ IHC Minallah.

The judge said that is the job of the government to deal with the coronavirus. “We have opened courts keeping in view the government's policy,” he said, adding that currently, the number one priority was to save people's lives.

The judge remarked that even developed countries have not reopened schools. The lawyer responded by saying that the government did not do anything for the private school teachers, to which the chief justice said that they can lodge a complaint with the relevant government authority.

The court later dismissed the petition upon the applicant’s decision to withdraw it.

The federal government has shut down schools across the country since May 7 to curb the spread of the disease. It was earlier decided that the