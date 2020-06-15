Beyoncé demands justice for Breonna Taylor in public letter to an attorney

Beyoncé has turned the spotlight on Breonna Taylor's case, calling on Kentucky's top prosecutor to bring charges against the cops who killed her during a 'no-knock' search warrant in March.

The singing super star, 38, penned an open letter on Sunday to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, highlighting the fact that, while a new law has been passed in her name banning the use of no-knock warrants, her family has still not received true justice.

It's been three months since the police purportedly shot Breonna eight times when officers entered her home under a no-knock search warrant in Louisville on March 13.



To ensure her voice was heard, the Lemonade hitmaker made her letter public with her legion of fans on her official website.

Beyoncé urged him to bring criminal charges against the officers involved, saying: "Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officers Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison must be held accountable for their actions."

Bey ends her letter with a list of demands for AG Cameron, saying she and the community want to see criminal charges brought against the three men, transparency in the investigation and subsequent prosecution of them, and then calls for a separate investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department's handling of the case from the jump.





