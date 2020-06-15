Ariana Grande condemns Trump over his decision to repeal healthcare laws for trans people

US President Donald Trump is facing criticism over his decision to repeal healthcare laws for trans people.

Singer Ariana Grande also joined chorus of condemnations by using her Instagram account where she is followed by millions of people.

According to US media, laws introduced by former president Barack Obama were repealed by the Trump administration on June 12, effectively erasing healthcare and certain protections for trans people and the LGBTQ+ community.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared the screenshot of a news report that read: "Breaking: The Trump administration just finalized a rule that would remove nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people in health care and health insurance."

Ariana Grande in response wrote ‘Disgusting’ alongside the news story posted on her Instagram story.



