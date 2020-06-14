Shaan Shahid calls 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' a classic masterpiece

Pakistani film star Shaan who has repeatedly criticised the Pakistan Television for airing Ertugul Ghazi with Urdu dubbing on Sunday praised the Turkish TV series, calling it a classic masterpiece.

The actor thanked the producer and director of the historical fiction series for their efforts in creating the show.

The actor thanked the cast and technicians who all worked tirelessly to "make this epic".

Earlier ,Shaan had criticized PTV for airing foreign content but clarified that he was not opposed to "Dirilis: Ertugrul".