Sun Jun 14, 2020
Web Desk
June 14, 2020

Shaan Shahid calls 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' a classic masterpiece

Sun, Jun 14, 2020

Pakistani film star Shaan who has repeatedly criticised the Pakistan Television for airing Ertugul Ghazi with Urdu dubbing  on Sunday praised the Turkish   TV series, calling it a classic masterpiece.

The actor thanked the producer and director of the historical fiction series  for their efforts in creating the show.

The actor thanked the cast and technicians who all worked tirelessly to "make this epic".

Earlier ,Shaan had criticized  PTV for airing  foreign content  but clarified that he was not  opposed to "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

 

