Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s transition into the non-royal life in Los Angeles was far from smooth as the criticism went ahead in full swing.

However, the couple did get help from a few friends, especially Prince Harry who was reportedly feeling lost across the pond, seemed to have been leaning on to his late mother Princess Diana’s old friend Liza Minnelli.

As per The Sun, the 35-year-old Brit was offered helped by Minnelli upon his LA move which was quite challenging for him.

A source spilled to the outlet, saying: “Harry has found the transition from the UK to LA very challenging at times, and lockdown hasn’t helped him establish himself yet.”

“Liza reached out because she was close to Diana and offered her support. She’s been dealing with paparazzi for years, and knows the fame game. Obviously, Meghan comes from a theatrical background too, so it’s been great for the three of them,” the insider added.

Minnelli’s friendship with Diana had reportedly begun in 1990s and were photographed having drinks in 1991 at London’s Langham hotel.

Prince Harry, Meghan getting help from Diana's pal Liza Minnelli in dealing with paps

Earlier, while speaking to Hello! magazine, Minnelli had said: "I was lucky enough to count Princess Di as a friend.”

“I was first introduced to her when she came backstage after a concert I did in London. Then we'd bump into each other at premieres or events where she'd be the guest of honour,” she said.

“We'd fall into conversation then we'd meet for tea . . . My instinct was to protect her. We talked about everything under the sun. She loved music,” she added.