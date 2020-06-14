Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dubbed ‘losers’ in their PR race with the royals

As per experts, Harry and Meghan no longer interest the public ever since they left the UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have faced harsh criticism from quite a number of royal fans and public figures after they decided to call it quits with the British royal family.



Now, a royal expert hit out at the Sussex pair, claiming the two are considerably lagging behind in their race with the royal family’s PR.

Royal author Phil Dampier during a conversation with Express.co.uk said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer interest the public ever since they left the UK.

“I think the lockdown has been good image-wise for all of the royals except for Harry and Meghan. They are the big losers in this because they now look somewhat isolated and somewhat irrelevant in this country,” Dampier said.

“They still might have a massive role to play internationally or in America but I think people just shrug their shoulders in the UK.”

"They’re just not really interested whereas all the other royals have gone up in popularity and have also played their roles very well,” he added.

This comes after Meghan’s friendship with stylist Jessica Mulroney was frowned upon after her ‘white privilege’ row.

Meghan however, has reportedly distanced herself from the drama by disassociating with her contentious friend.

A Daily Mail’s report cited a close friend of the former actor as saying: “Meghan is absolutely mortified that she’s been dragged into this complete mess. She said Jessica is in no way a racist, but the way she handled the situation (with the fashion influencer) was tone-deaf and heartbreaking.”

“Meghan said friends reflect friends and because of what’s at stake, she can no longer be associated with Jessica, at least not in public,” the friend continued.