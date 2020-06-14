Influencer Ashley Stock's three-year-old daughter laid to rest

Influencer Ashley Stock lays 3-year-old daughter to rest in tear-jerking update

Ashley Stock, social media guru alongside her family recently underwent through the unimaginable loss of their three-year-old daughter due to brain cancer.

Soon after her funeral rites were performed, Ashley posted a loving tribute to her daughter with a family photo album of her funeral.

The pictures posted to Ashley’s Instagram account feature the entire family knelt over three-year-old Stevie’s casket which was decorated with four distinct hand-prints and flowers along the sides.

In memory of her daughter, the blogger captioned her post with lyrics from It’s Quiet Uptown. The child passed away only a month after being diagnosed with DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma), a rare form of brain cancer that originates from the brain stem with an overall zero percent survival rate.

In memory of her daughter, Ashley wrote, “For now, I’m overwhelmed with relief that she’s at peace but I’m also feeling crushed by a pain so intense I can’t put it into words.”

“I let it out a bit at a time, like when you gently twist the lid off a liter soda bottle... releasing the built up pressure a little at a time to keep it from exploding all over the place. I guess it’s like that. I’m twisting the lid on my grief gently. Because if I release it all at once, I don’t see how I could possibly survive.”



