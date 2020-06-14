close
Sun Jun 14, 2020
June 14, 2020

Influencer Ashley Stock's three-year-old daughter laid to rest

Sun, Jun 14, 2020
 Influencer Ashley Stock lays 3-year-old daughter to rest in tear-jerking update

Ashley Stock, social media guru alongside her family recently underwent through the unimaginable loss of their three-year-old daughter due to brain cancer.

Soon after her funeral rites were performed, Ashley posted a loving tribute to her daughter with a family photo album of her funeral.

The pictures posted to Ashley’s Instagram account feature the entire family knelt over three-year-old Stevie’s casket which was decorated with four distinct hand-prints and flowers along the sides.

In memory of her daughter, the blogger captioned her post with lyrics from It’s Quiet Uptown. The child passed away only a month after being diagnosed with DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma), a rare form of brain cancer that originates from the brain stem with an overall zero percent survival rate.

In memory of her daughter, Ashley wrote, “For now, I’m overwhelmed with relief that she’s at peace but I’m also feeling crushed by a pain so intense I can’t put it into words.”

“I let it out a bit at a time, like when you gently twist the lid off a liter soda bottle... releasing the built up pressure a little at a time to keep it from exploding all over the place. I guess it’s like that. I’m twisting the lid on my grief gently. Because if I release it all at once, I don’t see how I could possibly survive.”

Dear Stevie, it’s been one week since you took your last breath in my arms while Stevie Nicks Landslide quietly played in the background—the same song that played in the delivery room when you entered this world. Today i drive home from my first trip to the grocery store in over a month and my mama instinct still thinks you’re behind me in your seat. We’ll pass the trash trucks and fire trucks and the outline of the white moon in a blue sky. I’m waiting to hear your little voice yell out “mommy look, look. Trash truck. Fire truck. Dah moooon. So pretty”. But it’s only silence. And then I’m the mama hysterically crying at the stoplight looking in my rear view mirror at an empty bucket seat that used to house your car seat. It’s the same when i pass the diaper aisle at target and the cute little girl clothes. Or when I’m digging for my keys in my purse and pull out one of your binkies. Or the big girl bed we were ready to transition you to that sits in our garage. Everything is you. I’ve built my life and my heart around you and your brothers and while the joy still exists all around me, none of it feels even close to the same without you. Living this broken feels impossible, but baby girl, i promise I’m looking for your miracles around every corner. Even from the other side, you’re keeping me going. We’ve got work to do, hugs to give and hearts to heal. #stevielynnstock #dipg #starsforstevie #letterstostevie

