Action taken against Karachi saloons for violating COVID-19 closure orders

Photo: DC South Karachi Twitter

KARACHI: Action was taken against 'a number of salons' in the city's upscale Clifton and DHA areas on Sunday after they were found to be violating the coronavirus closure directives issued by the Sindh Home Department, reported Geo News.

In a post on Twitter, Deputy Commissioner South Karachi Irshad Sodhar said due to an alarming increase in infections in the city all salons and spas in Karachi have been ordered to close down to avoid the spread of the virus.

He added that the salons put visitors at a greater risk of contracting and spreading coronavirus. “Action was taken by AC Civil Lines against a number of saloons in Clifton and DHA areas,” he added.

The Sindh government last month had allowed shopping malls in the province to reopen on the orders of the Supreme Court which were previously closed during the complete lockdown in the province.

The directives came with the conditions to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued to curb the spread of the virus.

However, food courts, beauty parlours/beauty salons and entertainment/play areas in the malls were ordered to remain closed.

Sindh has recorded over 51,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 800 deaths. The majority of the cases and deaths have been reported from Karachi.