When Sushant Singh Rajput opened up about actors facing mental health issues

Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide as he was found hanging from the ceiling in his Bandra residence

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise has left the world shocked and in a state of grief.

According to the police, the Kedarnath actor, 34, had committed suicide as he was found hanging from the ceiling in his Bandra residence.

Singh’s death has sparked a much-needed discussion on mental health, something that he too had raised his voice for in the past, numerous times.

His apparent suicide has now brought back his previous conversations on the issue of mental health, specifically the time when he had spoken out against the idea that actors have less trouble maintaining their mental health.

Talking to Hindustan Times back in 2017, Singh had said: “Who says actors are maintaining their mental health? That’s a wrong belief.”

“The most important thing that an actor could do to protect himself from all these things (pressures, demands, paparazzi culture, etc.) is just to know why a person is doing what he is doing.”

“No matter what you do, and what you like, be it money, fame or competition — just make sure you know your reasons,” he had said.

His film Chhichhore too, was known to have carried a social message on mental instability, anxiety and stress in today’s youth.