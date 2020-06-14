Jennifer Aniston speaks out against police brutality in her tribute to Breonna Taylor

Jennifer Aniston penned an extensive and a moving caption that narrates the story of Breonna Taylor

Jennifer Aniston proved to be a loud voice in America's fight against racism as she has been actively using her platform to extend support to the Black community.

The 51-year-old Friends actor came forth recently to pay homage to African American EMT Breonna Taylor, shedding light on how she was tragically killed during a raid at her house by police in Louisville.

Sharing a heartwarming video, Jennifer penned an extensive and a moving caption that narrates the story of Breonna.

“This is a video of #BreonnaTaylor and her little sister just living their lives. Breonna is one of many Black people in America who have been senselessly killed by police officers,” she wrote.

“The officers who broke into her house while she was sleeping and shot her eight times, STILL have not been arrested. It’s unacceptable and it breaks my heart,” she continued.

“While we mourn with her family and the rest of the country, please #SayHerName... Make noise, make phone calls, and demand justice.”⠀

“America has A LOT of work to do - so I made a to-do list. Swipe, and share it, tweet it, scream it, sing it, print it out, send it to your friends. Whatever you can do. Let’s get going,” she said signing off.







