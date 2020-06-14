Mahira Khan prays for speedy recovery of Shahid Afridi

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan sent good wishes and offered prayers for a speedy recovery of former skipper Shahid Khan Afridi, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Afridi took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal that he had been experiencing severe body aches for a few days, and that his Covid-19 test had come out positive.

He tweeted, “I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic.”

Commenting on Afridi’s tweet, the Raees actress prayed for him saying, “Hope you feel better real soon! InshAllah.”

The 40- year-old has retired from international cricket but is still active on the professional leagues circuit. He has also been busy in social work especially since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.