Kim Kardashian reveals they celebrated Scott Disick’s birthday in quarantine, shares photos

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has disclosed that Kardashian family celebrated the birthday of her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend US model Scott Disick amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The Keeping Up With Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared photos featuring Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner.

She wrote, “We celebrated Scott’s bday a few weeks ago with just family.”

“it was really my first time being around a group of people ( small group). It was kind of nice but kind of scary too,” she further said and added “How is everyone feeling about being out and about?”.

Kim Kardashian is in self-isolation with four children and husband Kanye West at her Hidden Hills mansion.

Her other sisters, quarantined separately, also didn't take any unnecessary risks after the outbreak of COVID-19 crisis.

It may be noted here that Disick celebrated his actual May 26 birthday in Utah with Kourtney Kardashian and their three children: Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five.

Kourtney and Scott split for good in 2015 and it is no secret that their fans really want to see them rekindle their romance.